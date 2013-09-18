EastEnders: Shirley Carter's sister Tina to be played by Luisa Bradshaw-White
The "loud and brash" character will be introduced to the BBC1 soap this November
Those fearing for the welfare of Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) can sleep easy – it seems she’s fine…and she’s also gained a younger sister!
Tina Carter is to make her debut in November and will be played by Luisa Bradshaw-White, whose previous screen credits include Holby City, This Life and Homefront.
Described by show bosses as “cheeky, full of energy, loud and brash”, Tina is being lined up as a character set to lead big sis Shirley astray thanks to her naughty ways.
Of her new role, Bradshaw-White said: "I am so excited to be joining EastEnders to play Tina as she is such a brilliant character to play. Linda is an amazing person to work with and the energy between Shirley and Tina is explosive!”
The confirmation comes following speculation sparked by executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins who yesterday tweeted an on-set picture of a bomber jacket with the name ‘Tina’ emblazoned on the back.