Described by show bosses as “cheeky, full of energy, loud and brash”, Tina is being lined up as a character set to lead big sis Shirley astray thanks to her naughty ways.

Of her new role, Bradshaw-White said: "I am so excited to be joining EastEnders to play Tina as she is such a brilliant character to play. Linda is an amazing person to work with and the energy between Shirley and Tina is explosive!”

The confirmation comes following speculation sparked by executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins who yesterday tweeted an on-set picture of a bomber jacket with the name ‘Tina’ emblazoned on the back.