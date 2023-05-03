After Keanu (Daniel Walters) took a considerable beating last night at the hands of Ravi (Aaron Thiara) it was a race against time to save him.

There's nothing more dangerous than a woman scorned, and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is no exception to the rule.

Luckily, Phil Mitchell was on hand to chase away the thug and get an ambulance for the EastEnders favourite.

And while Keanu recovered in hospital, Sharon only had revenge in her eyes as she found evidence in her phone that could help.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Keanu could be heard on a voice note giving away he was approached by Ravi, and that was all Sharon needed.

As Ravi laid low, but suffered a telling off from Nish, he was surprised to hear sirens ringing outside.

The police were closing in - and arrested him for the attempted murder of Keanu.

Sharon stood by with a devious grin on her face while Phil stood in shock wondering if she would really have been so stupid to make an enemy of dangerous Ravi.

Has Sharon made a big mistake?

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.