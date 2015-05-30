EastEnders: Shabnam to catch Kush and Stacey together?
The pair look set to be caught out over the coming weeks
You can't beat a good love triangle on a soap - although maybe this is more of a love rectangle, when you come to think of it?
Stacey - who is currently the object of Martin's affections - looks set to lock lips with Kush again in the coming weeks. But he, of course, is engaged to Stacey's friend Shabnam, who might just be catching them in the act. Keeping up?
The shock cliffhanger will air on Thursday 11 June as Stacey helps Kush out with arrangements for his engagement party. When alone, the pair soon find themselves struggling to resist each other but as they lean in for a kiss, an upset Shabnam arrives after an argument with her father – but has she seen anything?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of all the coming week's drama on EastEnders below.
