The shock cliffhanger will air on Thursday 11 June as Stacey helps Kush out with arrangements for his engagement party. When alone, the pair soon find themselves struggling to resist each other but as they lean in for a kiss, an upset Shabnam arrives after an argument with her father – but has she seen anything?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all the coming week's drama on EastEnders below.

