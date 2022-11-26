During Tuesday 22nd November's episode, viewers saw Rocky unexpectedly propose to Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), something she was completely overwhelmed and excited by.

Rocky Cotton (played by Brian Conley) might be due some happiness, but there's a potential sting in the tail in the coming weeks on EastEnders .

But in the next instalment, viewers saw he might actually already be married, joking to Mitch that he was before backtracking quickly.

While Kathy thinks everything is going smoothly, Rocky actor Conley thinks there might be more drama on the horizon than she expects.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Conley said of the joke proposal: "Rocky’s got a lot of things wrong recently, not huge things, but he wants to apologise to Kathy. The trouble is that Kathy gets the wrong end of the stick during his apology and thinks he’s proposing!

"I was really chuffed when I found out I would be singing, ‘Have I told you lately that I love you?’ for the scene because it’s so romantic.

"He’s not quite in the same league as me, romance-wise, because I proposed to my wife dressed as a knight in armour with a full choir backing me!

"But I’m really glad that Rocky has finally plucked up the courage to pop the question – albeit accidentally - but watch this space because if I know Rocky, it’s going to be a bumpy ride."

Nevertheless, while it might be a "bumpy ride", one thing's for certain - Rocky really does love Kathy.

Speaking about when Rocky knew Kathy was the one, Conley exclaimed: "From the very first moment he met her! How can you not fall in love with Kathy? She looks a million dollars.

"But it was love at first sight for Rocky, and it’s taken Kathy some time to come around to that. Of course, they did have a big break-up last Christmas when it came out that Rocky wasn’t really who he said he was, but over the last year, he’s clawed his way back into her good graces.

"Kathy realised that Rocky was pushed into pretending to be Sonia’s dad by Dotty. He’s also done a lot to help and support Kathy over the past year, like when Ben was going through hell, because he loves her.

"Rocky is absolutely over the moon with how it’s all panned out."

The actor was keen to praise Taylforth and explained that he loves working with her.

"We genuinely do get on well, and I think that comes across," Conley said. "We’ve had some great scenes over the last few years, and I always think that it’s amazing that I’m working with someone who was part of the very first episode.

"We have a lot in common; we love a singalong, and when you spend so much time with someone, you really get to know them.

"On-screen, we’ve shouted at each other, we’ve danced, we’ve cried in each other’s arms and even met royalty! You get really close to someone when you spend hours freezing at a graveside, standing outside The Vic or waiting between scenes.

"Gilly really cares about the work, and she’s a real mother to so many people on the show, on and off camera."

