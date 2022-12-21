In an upcoming scene, the BBC soap will welcome Rag'n'Bone Man to the Square for a special musical moment.

EastEnders has a festive surprise in store for all Walford residents and fans watching at home.

After bumping into a familiar face at the pub, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) convinces the Human singer to perform at the carol fundraiser in Albert Square as a wedding gift for Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

But not even the soothing voice of the award-winning singer-songwriter can help de-escalate what is expected to be a very dramatic ceremony, also marking Dyer's final scenes as Mick.

Rag 'n' Bone Man and Rocky (Brian Conley) on EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rag'n'Bone Man seemed to be having the time of his life, despite the twists and turns Janine and Mick may have up their sleeve for the big exit.

"In the words of Gabrielle, 'dreams can come true'," the singer said in a statement.

"Thanks to everyone at EastEnders for one of the best days of my life!"

Rag 'n' Bone Man in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"We have always known Rag‘n’Bone man is a huge EastEnders fan, so when an opportunity came up in one of our stories it was the perfect moment for us to ask him to not only appear, but also perform in Albert Square," executive producer Chris Clenshaw said.

"We are all thrilled that he said yes, and we hope the audience enjoy the special Christmas treat, as much as much as everyone at EastEnders enjoyed having Rag'n'Bone Man in Walford."

Rag'n'Bone Man's EastEnders scenes will air on Friday 23rd December at 7:30pm on BBC One.

