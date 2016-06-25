Now, the Walford tough guy will be seen struggling to write the eulogy for the service, all of which leaves Sharon feeling very concerned.

Sam Mitchell will also be seen returning to E20 in the week ahead with the news that Grant will not be coming back for Peggy's send-off.

So, will the Mitchells be able to pull together in order to give Peggy the funeral she deserves? Find out when EastEnders broadcasts these scenes on Monday 4 July.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

