EastEnders: Peggy Mitchell's funeral - see the first-look pictures
Phil will be seen struggling as he prepares to say goodbye to his mum
Emotions look set to run high for the Mitchells in the coming weeks when Albert Square says goodbye to matriarch Peggy Mitchell.
Critically lauded recent scenes saw Peggy take her life in the face of a terminal cancer diagnosis, leaving son Phil heartbroken by her actions.
Now, the Walford tough guy will be seen struggling to write the eulogy for the service, all of which leaves Sharon feeling very concerned.
Sam Mitchell will also be seen returning to E20 in the week ahead with the news that Grant will not be coming back for Peggy's send-off.
So, will the Mitchells be able to pull together in order to give Peggy the funeral she deserves? Find out when EastEnders broadcasts these scenes on Monday 4 July.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
