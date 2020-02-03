Getting the calendar and the calculator out, Patrick confronted flighty Sheree about their fling back in the 1980s, years before they reconnected and got married in 2019.

Working out their last liaison was around April 1986, during Mr Trueman's love 'em and leave 'em days with band the Five Hectors, Patrick flat-out asked his spouse if Isaac was his biological son - and Sheree was forced to admit he was on the money, but that her boy could never find out the truth.

This goes some way to explaining why Sheree was so desperate to keep Isaac's very existence from her other half when he showed up unannounced at Christmas, and even made false claims she was having an affair and walked out for a while to stop the truth emerging.

Since then she's introduced Isaac to her new family but kept quiet about his paternity. EastEnders boss Jon Sen has previously teased: "Isaac has a troubled past, his story will unfold as we discover just why Sheree has kept him away from Patrick.”

On Tuesday 4th February, Sheree finally opens up to Patrick about their son - what light will be shed on the past? It remains to be seen whether Isaac will be in the know about his real dad by the end of the week…

