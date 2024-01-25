In the midst of a bitter divorce with estranged wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Nish planned to take her for everything she's got.

Nish went back on his offer to let her have the café – the place where Suki and the rest of the women buried Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) at Christmas.

Suki updated Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) about Nish's plans. But when Nish walked in on Suki telling Linda she was determined to keep the café, he questioned why it mattered so much to her!

He then embarked on a one man tour to find out what was going on; first encountering a troubled looking Denise and listing the names of Suki, Linda and Stacey – knowing they were all connected.

Denise mumbled that she was sorry things got out of hand at Christmas, and Nish continued to fish for the truth, adding that he didn't remember seeing accused culprit Keanu before his attack.

Linda watched on from The Vic window, and it was she who Nish chose to speak to next.

Knowing that Linda and Suki were concealing something, Nish picked up on Linda's defensive attitude and suggested his memories had returned.

She tried to twist things, but Nish turned menacing as he recalled the women arguing over whether to call him an ambulance.

Despite being drunk, Linda did her best to put Nish off the scent, but they were interrupted by a concerned George Knight (Colin Salmon), who threw him out.

At the Minute Mart, Nish questioned Suki again, claiming that it was she who wanted him out of the way. He taunted her that his memory was back, and Suki called his bluff.

Nish told Suki that unless she signed over all the businesses to him, he would go to the police. She arranged a meeting with the others at The Vic, where Denise and Linda described how Nish had cornered them both.

Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) urged Suki to go along with Nish's demands, but Suki was horrified.

Nish later tried to extract a confession out of Suki, who coolly replied that she would let him have her businesses after all – except the café.

In a shocking final scene, Nish revealed he actually had nothing to tell the police – but Suki's decision to back down confirmed he was right to smell a rat!

He threatened to find out exactly what The Six have done. But will Nish expose them all?

