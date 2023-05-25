The former CBBC presenter is joining the cast of the BBC One soap as the younger daughter of George Knight (Colin Salmon), the partner of new Queen Vic co-landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has teased fresh details about her new EastEnders character Anna Knight.

Speaking at a press event to launch the arrival of the Knights in Walford, Rainford revealed an insight into her character to RadioTimes.com and other press.

Rainford revealed: "I feel like Anna, as you can probably see from the clips, she is that kind of light-hearted, bubbly character that wants to get on with everyone and is, you know, excited about her new life in Walford.

"But I think the great thing about Anna is actually, in our little trio of Knights - as in dad and sister - she is kind of the glue that holds them together, which is really lovely to be a part of the family in that way."

However, Rainford did warn that while Anna may be a sweet figure on Albert Square, there is a strength to the baby of the Knight clan.

Rainford noted: "Because, you know, like a lot of people in the world, sometimes kindness can be mistaken for weakness. And I feel like she really shows that that's not the case - if you're younger or older."

So, while the likes of Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) are enamoured by the arrival of Anna and her prickly older sister Gina Knight (Francesca Knight), are the girls looking for love?

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale with Molly Rainford as Anna Knight and Francesca Henry as Gina Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rainford revealed that, having grown up in and around bars with their dad, the sisters had "grown up quickly, but I just think I think we're excited to explore the new eye candy on the Square, rather than, you know, looking for something serious too soon".

She added: "I feel like the girls are typical 20-somethings and, yeah, they're just excited to be there."

Well, Anna and the rest of the Knights arrive on Albert Square on Thursday 1st June 2023.

