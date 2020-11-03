Mick wastes no time in demanding answers from Katy, wanting to know why she didn't ever tell him that he has a daughter. But Katy has a surprise in store for Mick and stuns him with how she responds to that question.

Determined to back up what she has told him, Katy tries to organise a meet between the three of them... but how will it go?

There's more drama for Mick too when Tina (Luisa Bradshaw White) gets Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) to give him a shift at The Queen Vic in the hope that it will lead to a permanent job back behind the bar. But when Katy's name is mentioned, a rattled Mick ends up smashing a whole bottle of vodka, angering Ian in the process. Will things turn around for poor Mick?

More like this

Meanwhile, it is all change in the EastEnders cast as alongside the upcoming departure of Max Branning (Jake Wood) and the extended break that will see Woodyatt leave as Ian Beale for a while, it was recently revealed that Luisa Bradshaw-White will be saying farewell to the role of Tina Carter.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.