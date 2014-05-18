A source said to the Daily Star Sunday of French's departure: “Michael has been a great addition to the cast since he returned last year. Everyone knows what a perfectionist Michael is. He’s created a soap icon in David Wicks but sadly for all of his fans he’s now set to leave again."

During his original time on the BBC1 soap between 1993 and 1996, David’s most notable storyline saw him have an affair with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), wife of his half-brother Ian (Adam Woodyatt). During the course of the fling, Cindy even hired a hitman to kill Ian, although he did of course survive the assassination attempt.

After appearing on EastEnders, Michael French went on to star in the short-lived fantasy drama Crime Traveller before embarking on a long-running stint as Nick Jordan on both Holby City and Casualty.

More like this

Follow @RadioTimes