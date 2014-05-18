EastEnders: Michael French to bow out as David Wicks
As David prepares to wed Carol, the big question is: will he actually get to marry his former flame?
Michael French is to depart EastEnders again, RadioTimes.com can confirm. A spokesperson for the BBC1 soap revealed today that the actor - who returned to the role of David Wicks last September - only ever intended to stay for a short stint, but agreed to extend his contract following the arrival of executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins.
Since his reappearance in 2013, David has charmed old flame Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) and seen off the continued advances of air hostesss Nikki Spraggan (Rachel Wilde). A current storyline sees David preparing to marry Carol, but show bosses are keeping the exact details of the wedding day under wraps.
A source said to the Daily Star Sunday of French's departure: “Michael has been a great addition to the cast since he returned last year. Everyone knows what a perfectionist Michael is. He’s created a soap icon in David Wicks but sadly for all of his fans he’s now set to leave again."
During his original time on the BBC1 soap between 1993 and 1996, David’s most notable storyline saw him have an affair with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), wife of his half-brother Ian (Adam Woodyatt). During the course of the fling, Cindy even hired a hitman to kill Ian, although he did of course survive the assassination attempt.
After appearing on EastEnders, Michael French went on to star in the short-lived fantasy drama Crime Traveller before embarking on a long-running stint as Nick Jordan on both Holby City and Casualty.