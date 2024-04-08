Unfortunately, it seems not, as speaking with Kate Garraway and Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain today (8th April 2024), Wood said he's got "no plans to go back".

Wood was first asked by Balls whether he thought Arsenal winning the Premier League or Max being seen back on EastEnders was more likely, to which he said: "Well, if you ask me which one I'd prefer, I'd prefer Arsenal to win the league. Most likely? I hope Arsenal."

At the time of writing, Arsenal are top of the Premier League so it's not the longest shot in the world...

Jake Wood as Max Branning in EastEnders. BBC

He then followed up on this, adding: "I've got no plans to go back. They've kept the door open at EastEnders. It's been three and a half years, I think, since I've not been there. So yeah, it's been a while. Listen, never say never."

Earlier this year, Lacey Turner's character Stacey Slater, who previously had an affair with Max, embarked on a new affair with his brother Jack, played by Scott Maslen.

Meanwhile, Jack later ended up becoming an accomplice to The Six, as he discovered the truth about Linda Carter killing Keanu Taylor, and helped them to conceal the crime.

Things appear to be heating up for The Six and the net closing in, after Christmas Day's bombshell reveal following almost a year of guesswork on the part of fans surrounding the storyline.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

