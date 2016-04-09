The troublesome teen will be caught stealing a bottle of wine, much to the anger of Minute Mart employee Denise (Diane Parish). Doubtful that Phil will discipline his daughter (after all, he himself as been known to take booze from the store), Denise decides to call the police.

So is Louise about to get a criminal record? Find out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 21 April.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

