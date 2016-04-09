EastEnders: Louise steals booze from the Minute Mart - is she turning into dad Phil?
And will Denise end up calling the police?
Devious Louise (Tilly Keeper) looks set to bring more trouble to the Mitchells' door when she goes on a shoplifting spree at the Minute Mart in an upcoming episode of EastEnders.
Not content with blackmailing Abi and then getting into a fight at school, Louise will be seen resorting to robbery after Jay fails in his task to keep an eye on her.
The troublesome teen will be caught stealing a bottle of wine, much to the anger of Minute Mart employee Denise (Diane Parish). Doubtful that Phil will discipline his daughter (after all, he himself as been known to take booze from the store), Denise decides to call the police.
So is Louise about to get a criminal record? Find out when EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday 21 April.
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.
More like this
And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.