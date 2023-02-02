Earlier this week, Lola told Lexi that her brain tumour was terminal and so she was dying . Lexi was devastated, but as Lola later released a video blog announcing the same news, she was unprepared for what was to come.

Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) was left spooked by a huge cash donation in tonight's EastEnders (2nd February), just as her long-lost mother Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) issued a menacing threat to a bullying classmate of Lola's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Tonight, Lexi told her mum and stepdad Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) that a girl called Maisie had made mean comments about Lola's vlog and her illness. Lexi pretended that she wasn't bothered, but Lola put in a call to the school to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, Emma returned to the salon after rushing off the day before, with Lola still believing her new client was a stranger called Nicole. Emma asked Lola to do her nails, and over the course of the appointment, Lola explained why she had been ill the day before, revealing her diagnosis.

When Lola also discussed what Lexi's schoolmate had said to her, Emma asked whether they attended the local school in Walford, and Lola confirmed that they did. Later, Lola was pleased when Jay and Lexi arrived home, and Lexi seemed happy enough as she hadn't seen Maisie that day. Lola told her husband that she had attempted to speak to the teachers, but that maybe the situation had resolved itself.

Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding in EastEnders. BBC

At the school, Emma approached Maisie and chillingly warned her that if she upset Lexi ever again, she would have her to deal with. Maisie looked fearful, and the steely-eyed Emma appeared to have had an impact.

Back in the Square, Lola was surprised when an envelope was posted through the door. A wad of cash was inside, alongside an anonymous note from someone who had watched Lola's vlog and wanted to help. Jay was keen for them to put the money to good use, but Lola was worried and she rushed outside, asking a nearby Martin Fowler (James Bye) if he had seen anyone around - to which he replied that he hadn't.

Lola told Jay that she wasn't touching the cash until she knew who it was from, and she was confident it couldn't be anyone local. Will Lola discover Emma's threats, and that she's actually her new client who left the donation?

