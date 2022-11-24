In Thursday night's episode (24th November 2022), Lola tried to make daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) breakfast but the young girl remained upset at her mother for lying to her about her health situation .

Lola Pearce went public with her brain tumour treatment after a spat with Janine Butcher in EastEnders.

Lexi was eventually persuaded to join her mother and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) on a trip out.

The trio returned from the zoo after a poor trip and met Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) in the Vic.

In the pub, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) made a comment about Lola taking a sick day, which got Jay annoyed.

Lexi remained angry and cheeky with Lola in the pub and was later caught by landlady Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) drinking beer. Lola apologised to Linda, who apologised for being short with Lexi.

Janine made a comment: "Someone needs to keep that feral child under control."

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lola heard her remark and confronted her, noting that Lexi is going through a lot and warned Janine that if she calls her daughter feral again then she would “take her face off”.

In response, Janine noted that Lexi has little chance “with a mother like that”.

Lola pointed out how Janine is getting a wedding and a new baby but is still a nasty person, but Janine replied that she makes her own luck before calling Lola’s life “tragic”.

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Mick warned Janine off of such comments before Lola collapsed briefly and felt faint.

Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher in EastEnders. BBC

Janine blamed drinking for Lola’s collapse and Ben then got angry with her too.

Lexi then screamed at Janine: “She’s not drunk, she’s got cancer!”

The entire pub was shocked to learn of Lola’s condition, including Janine.

Billy tried to downplay the situation but Lola admitted to everyone that she has a brain tumour and is receiving treatment.

Jay then stood up and noted what a “fighter” Lola is and despite everything life has thrown at her, she always gets up “stronger”, and proclaimed his love for her.

As the family got up to leave, Linda, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) all offered their support to Lola.

Isabella Brown as Lexi Pearce in EastEnders. BBC

In bed later, Lola thanked Jay for his kind words in the pub before Lexi called her into her bedroom and apologised for her behaviour and how she told everyone. Lexi told her how much she loved her and asked her mum to cuddle her in bed and the mother and daughter snuggled up to each other.

Lexi revealed to Lola that she doesn’t want her to die and Lola vows to not die and that they will go on a holiday to Florida together, promising to be there for her.

Sadly, we know this is one story destined to end in tragedy, as actress Danielle Harold is being written out of the show.

Lola Pearce cuddles daughter Lexi in EastEnders. BBC

Explaining the decision to give this story to her character, executive Chris Clenshaw revealed it had to be Lola for a reason.

"It’s such an important issue to tell, and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job," he revealed to Inside Soap.

"When you play big stories it has to be with characters you love. Lola is a much-loved character – she has grown up in Walford and is very close to the audience’s heart, which is why her story matters so much.

"We wouldn’t do this story with [just] anyone, but it is an important story that needs to be told."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.