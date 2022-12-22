The popular character's story has moved fans to tears in recent weeks, as she was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour shortly after reuniting with true love Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick). EastEnders has been working with charities Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support, and the standout performances from Harold and Borthwick have been widely praised.

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) was faced with another heartbreaking blow in tonight's EastEnders (22nd December), as she began to lose her hair.

Lola underwent an operation, but this was unsuccessful and she struggled to comprehend that she was dying. But despite everything, Lola vowed to fight for her life and watch her young daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) grow up.

She later began radiotherapy, designed to slow down the tumour and prolong her life. As the side-effects began to take their toll, Lola was forced to sit Lexi down and explain that she still had cancer.

Meanwhile, Lexi's dad, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), decided to put The Arches up for sale in order to fund another treatment in America, getting Lola's hopes up for a cure. Sadly, when she and Jay went to talk to a consultant, they were told that miracles rarely happen. In the aftermath of the appointment, Lexi was oblivious to this latest development as she begged her mum to listen to her singing.

Lola snapped, and she was guilt-ridden when her daughter ran away in tears. As the week continued, though, Lola and Lexi were back on speaking terms as they plaited each other's hair. But as Lexi gently brushed her mum's hair, several strands ended up in the brush, and Lola found that more hair came away in her hand.

As Lexi comforted her, Lola was broken over yet another distressing reminder of her terrifying illness. Will her family be able to raise her spirits?

Pop over to our Christmas spoilers to find out what Jay has planned.

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

