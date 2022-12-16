In an upcoming storyline, the character – played by Danny Walters – will try to take down Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and reconnect with his son Albie — if Sharon (Letitia Dean) allows it.

EastEnders has aired an unexpected return for Keanu Taylor , hinting that several Walford residents will be shocked to come face-to-face with him again.

But it seems that Keanu's ex-lover won't be the only one to be taken aback by him being on the Square as he and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) share a dark secret that may be exposed.

Read on for a reminder about what happened between Keanu and Linda in EastEnders.

What happened to Linda and Keanu?

In his never-ending feud with Phil, Keanu was kidnapped by Martin Fowler (James Bye) on Christmas Day 2019. Phil was determined to make the mechanic pay for his affair with his ex Sharon while dating Phil's daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper).

It turns out that Keanu wasn't actually killed by Martin, but he and Linda helped him fake his own death instead.

They tied him to a chair, taking a hostage situation video to make it more believable. Linda then thought that shooting Keanu on camera would seal the deal and fired a gun aimed at his shoulder.

She later cleaned the wounds and sent Keanu off to his new life, with the two vowing not to speak about this again. He later returned to the soap in 2020 for a short stint before leaving for Spain.

Will Linda's involvement in Keanu's fake death ordeal be revealed now he's back? And will she react to see him out and about in Walford?

