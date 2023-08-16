Since her sentencing, Janine has given birth to a baby boy, and tonight Linda revealed that Janine's brother, Ricky (Sid Owen), was to look after the child.

Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. BBC

This could apparently make custody easier for Janine upon her release from prison, but Linda confided in pal Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that she couldn't bear the thought of Mick's son growing up without his Carter siblings.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elaine was not supportive, reminding Linda that she had her own young children, Annie and Ollie, to consider. After Elaine's fiancé George Knight (Colin Salmon) felt obliged to back her up, Linda was downbeat, and Alfie offered to sit in on Linda's solicitor meeting for moral support.

Unfortunately, Alfie's serious medical tests led him to spiral and get drunk, so he missed the meeting. Linda never revealed what the solicitor told her, and she ordered Elaine to mind her own business, before giving Alfie a piece of her mind for letting her down.

When Alfie tried to talk to Linda, she calmed down and realised she was taking her frustration out on him, as she admitted she just sat in silence during the meeting.

Although she wants a last little piece of Mick with her, Linda doesn't really know what's best to do. So where does this leave Baby Carter?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.