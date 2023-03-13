This article contains discussions of cancer and terminal illness which some readers may find upsetting.

Lola is coping with a terminal brain tumour diagnosis, and her husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) has been by her side every step of the way. As the BBC soap returned, Lexi was excited to tell her mum and stepdad about an idea for Brain Tumour Awareness, but the youngster was terrified when Lola appeared completely zoned out for a few moments.

As Lexi rushed to her mum's side, Lola came to again and Jay gently explained that the doctors had warned this could happen. But the shock of the situation led Jay to worry about Lexi, while Lola was happier to carry on as normal and threw herself into planning a Bows and Whistles event. However, when she spaced out for a second time, Jay insisted on taking her to the hospital.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Once there, they were frustrated to learn that nothing could be done until later in the week — and when Jay handed his wife a leaflet on counselling for children, Lola told him that she had already seen it.

Still, Jay was keen for them to consider counselling as an option for an increasingly troubled Lexi. Lola remained reluctant, and told him in no uncertain terms that she would be the one to support her beloved daughter while she still could.

Jay reminded Lola that she had already done one of the hardest things possible in telling Lexi that she was dying. Having someone else talk to Lexi would take the pressure off, so the family could still do fun things together.

More like this

But, listening close by, Lexi grew more and more worried and retreated to her bedroom. Once there, Lexi took out the locket that Emma gave her and found the piece of paper with her phone number on it. Lexi took out her phone and dialled Emma's number, asking her nan to come and see Lola urgently. How will Lola react?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.