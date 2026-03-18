Let's face it - after stealing £3,000 from a charity fundraiser in the Queen Vic, you probably wouldn't trust EastEnders' Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) with a corner shop 20p mixup.

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She's just not responsible with cash, especially when it could benefit her visually impaired son Jimmy. She only wants the best treatment and care for him, believing that it could provide a better life than the one she and husband Peter (Thomas Law) could offer.

This is despite their loved ones repeatedly reminding her that she couldn't be a more loving mother to the infant.

Earlier this week, during a Mother's Day meal, Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) proposed that she team up with him at the car lot. He would source some flashy motors for her to sell, and they'd be able to split the profits.

While the deal sounded exciting, she couldn't help but feel that she was tempting fate, just days after a man violently attacked her and stole the car keys to a vintage vehicle. It seriously knocked her confidence, and she had no idea that Mark was the one who orchestrated the incident.

Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) wanted Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) to flog his stolen cars. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After some words of wisdom from grandmother Cora Cross (Ann Mitchell), Lauren seized the opportunity and within 24 hours, she'd already managed to get rid of one of the cars.

However, shortly afterwards, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) asked her to remain vigilant following a series of thefts in the area. She had a gut-feeling that there was something strange with Mark's deal, and went to confront him.

She received a huge shock when she saw him conversing with the thug who assaulted her, and she soon realised that he was the one to blame.

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In today's episode, Lauren lashed out towards Mark for his wrongdoings, but he asked her to reconsider as it would be a very lucrative operation.

She had to park the conversation as she was meeting with a mum who also had a visually impaired child, who wanted to discuss a specialist nursery that has helped him to thrive. The main issue would be the cost, and it became apparent to Lauren and Peter that they wouldn't be able to afford it.

Lauren and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) asked their family for financial support. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

During an awkward family meeting at The Vic, dad Max Branning (Jake Wood), uncle Jack (Scott Maslen) and Peter's dad Ian (Adam Woodyatt) all offered to chip in, and she realised that she wouldn't need Mark's dodgy scheme to support her.

The two had another tense encounter where she told him their deal was off, unaware that Max was watching from the shadows...

Will Mark regret messing with the Brannings?

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