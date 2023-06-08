Though Keanu (played by Danny Walters) has made his fair share of silly mistakes in the past, he's stood up to not only be the man Sharon (Letitia Dean) needs, but also the father little Albie needs.

'Sheanu' fans have been loving scenes on EastEnders recently, with the unlikely couple deeply in love and arguably stronger than ever before.

But is there a future for Sheanu? EastEnders actor Walters certainly hopes so.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the British Soap Awards, Walters said of the pairing: "I think Sharon puts up a lot of barriers with Keanu because I think she's been hurt many, many times before; and sometimes she thinks it's too good to be true, but the way I play Keanu, there's no ulterior motive.

"Keanu genuinely, deeply loves Sharon and idolises her because there's something about Sharon - they just connect in a way that Keanu can't really describe. I can't describe it myself! Hopefully they will have longevity... but this is EastEnders!"

However much Sheanu might want to be together forever, the soap gods could have different fate for them - especially when one considers the potential impact of the Christmas flash-forward.

With Sharon in a wedding dress looking over a dead man's body, it's not looking good for Keanu.

Walters teased: "What's interesting and what I will have to be honest about, nobody knows who it is. I'm sure somebody knows, we're not winging it, but everyone has their theories and sometimes I have a theory, and then a couple weeks later I might get some new scripts and that might debunk my theory or change my theory. I'm being a little mini investigator as I go along!

"It's interesting and it's very fun. It's not just getting us talking, it's getting the fans talking, and I think that's what fans love doing.

"I think it's really smart storytelling that Chris Clenshaw is using as it's got us all talking, but at the same time, it's got every male actor nervous as to whether they've got a job next year or not!"

As for whether he's worried, Walters laughed: "I can't say, I can't tease!"

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.