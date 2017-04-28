Turning up at the house, Josh - who was initially surprised to see Lauren with both a boyfriend and a baby - announced that Lauren was to be a Creative Team Assistant at Welland & Co.

But it was a later scene outside the Queen Vic that raised eyebrows among fans. Having arranged to meet with Max outside the Walford boozer, Josh then left him in little doubt as to who was in charge.

Off came the Clark Kent-style glasses as Josh issued a warning to Max that he should never tell him what to do again.

After Josh complimented Max on a job well done at the Vic (he recently convinced Shirley to sell the pub's freehold), Josh walked off into the night, leaving viewers what his next Machiavellian move will be...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hICSocV2hbs