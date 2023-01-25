Fans will know that Lola (Danielle Harold) has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour . After learning they don't have much time, Jay proposed last December in an emotional scene.

As the ceremony is fast approaching, Lola's worsening symptoms will give her cold feet. Will the pair go ahead with their vows?

According to Borthwick, the wedding will come with its very own side of complications.

"We've had a long journey through the years, but they finally managed to look like it's all going to go ahead and then he pops the question and it's a bit of a rocky road this week with the wedding," the actor said during an appearance on The One Show on Wednesday January 24th.

The on-again, off-again couple got engaged last December. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In his interview, the actor also praised his co-star Harold, saying she's been "fantastic" when dealing with some of the hardest scenes to film. In her illness storyline, Lola had to have a tough, heartbreaking conversation with her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) after hiding her diagnosis at first.

"Danielle, I have to say, has been absolutely fantastic while we've been filming this stuff because it's really gruelling," Borthwick said.

"You're going into work, crying all day every day, and it can take its toll, but she's been absolutely fantastic," he continued.

Borthwick then discussed the importance of portraying a terminal illness on screen, explaining how Lola's story has helped "raise awareness" and touch viewers.

"I think it's raised awareness about this, which, I think if you touch one person, if you do it for one person or one family that's good enough, but it feels like we're really making a mark with this storyline."

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

