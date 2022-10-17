In recent weeks, Amy has grown close to Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) and they have begun a tentative romantic relationship. But comments from their peers have made the pair awkward, and Jack's attitude hasn't helped.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) had a violent reaction to some news about his teenage daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) in tonight's EastEnders (17th October).

The last time he found out that Amy and Denzel were alone together, Jack was furious - but wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) couldn't understand why he was behaving in such an over-the-top manner.

The youngsters later fooled him as they spent more time together, with Amy's stepsister Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) reluctantly covering for her when Jack arrived home early.

Ellie Dadd as Amy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

Tonight, Amy began making preparations to sleep with her new boyfriend, but pal Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) was worried about her. However, Amy was determined, and as Lily's mum Stacey (Lacey Turner) noticed her subdued behaviour, she wrongly assumed that Lily was upset over being sidelined by her mate.

But it soon became clear to Stacey that something else was wrong, as Lily revealed that Amy would be furious with her if she said anything. Stacey insisted that her daughter needed to speak up if this concerned Amy's wellbeing and soon, Stacey had little choice but to interrupt Jack and Denise's date night as she filled them in on Amy and Denzel's evening plans.

But at the house, when Amy led Denzel upstairs and suggested that they take the next step, Denzel stopped her and explained that he wanted them to take things slow. Ah, Jack, you may regret being so harsh this time!

As Denzel and Amy sealed the decision with a kiss, Jack burst into her bedroom and dragged Denzel away, throwing him against the wall as he shouted a reminder of just how young Amy still is. Amy was shocked and screamed at her dad to stop.

Will Jack pause and listen to the facts before taking further action, or will he go too far?

