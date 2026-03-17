There's still an awful lot we don't know about EastEnders' Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

Ad

First arriving in September, we didn't actually learn that she was Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) long-lost daughter until Christmas. For months it seemed that she was out to target Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), who met up with her adoptive mother Anita (Yasmine Holness-Dove) for some answers.

She was reluctant to say much, but did warn that she had a sinister streak and couldn't be trusted. As a result, Anita and her husband Colin had kicked her out.

As we know, Jasmine was more than happy to be involved in Chrissie Watts' (Tracy-Ann Oberman) malicious scheme to torment Zoe - which included torching her bedroom at Lauren Beale's (Jacqueline Jossa) house, and writing vile messages in fake blood in the Queen Vic's barrel store.

She then killed her own father, Anthony Trueman, and has been imprisoned ahead of her trial. Although Jasmine acted in self-defence, today's episode provided some intriguing clues concerning her backstory that could prove that she's not always been the innocent party.

Denise (Diane Parish) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) demanded answers from Sandra Goodwin (Dawn Steele). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denise and Kim Fox (Diane Parish and Tameka Empson) were startled by the arrival of a mysterious woman in Albert Square, who was questioning the market traders to find out what they knew about Jasmine. They lured her into the salon, before pinning her against the door and telling her to stop trying to scout for a story.

The woman, Sandra Goodwin (Dawn Steele), explained that she wasn't a journalist, and was actually the adoptive mum of Jasmine's twin brother Josh (Joshua Vaughan).

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

After realising their mistake, Denise and Kim revealed that they were just trying to protect their father figure Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) from any further upset. He was already grieving Anthony, and was regretting welcoming Jasmine into his home.

Sandra spoke highly of Josh, saying that she had adopted him and Jasmine at the age of four after struggling to have children of her own. While things were blissful at first, an incident occurred that forced her to surrender Jasmine to another family to protect Josh.

As a result, the Goodwins have had nothing to do with her ever since.

Sandra revealed that she'd adopted both Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) and Josh (Joshua Vaughan). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

What did Jasmine do?

Despite Kim's attempt to find out what had happened, but Denise chose not to press her for answers, revealing her own history with the adoption process after giving up son Raymond.

Meanwhile, across Turpin Road, Josh had followed Sandra to Walford and was enjoying a drink in The Prince Albert. He made an immediate impression on Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), but the two later came to blows when she suspected him of drug dealing in her bar.

He had noticed a bag of drugs falling out of a customer's pocket and innocently handed it back to them, but was hauled off the premises by a furious Cindy. Josh stumbled out into the street and reunited with Sandra, and also met Denise and Kim for the first time.

Perhaps not the best first impression!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.