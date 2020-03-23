Little does she know that Ian was behind the drama and he's been frantically trying to keep his involvement in Dennis' demise a secret - no thanks to troublesome Dotty.

But tonight on EastEnders, he seemed to go one step further and made an attempt at ridding Sharon of all her problems.

Ian went round to Karen's to collect little Kayden, and of course, the grandmother was reluctant to let her grandson go.

Admitting she found it hard to part ways with him, Karen finally passed the youngster over, but it just gave Ian an idea.

Realising how expensive it is to look after a baby, Ian produced a large amount of cash.

He offered it to Karen, on the agreement she leaves Walford with Kayden for good.

Karen was rightly shocked and seemed unable to even process what was being asked of her, let alone what her answer would be.

She reminded Ian her whole life is in Walford, and leaving simply wouldn't be that easy.

But Ian pressed, insisting Sharon was in no fit state to care for a baby while she's grieving for another.

What will Karen do? With Keanu out on the run somewhere, could she flee to deliver his son back to him?

Or will Karen realise that Kayden needs his mother, just as much as she needs him - though Sharon doesn't realise it yet?

And how much longer can Ian get away with his part in Denny's death?

Dotty has warned him he doesn't have much time left in keeping his secret concealed, despite Ian's best attempts.

It seems like Sharon is in for a double-whammy of a blow sooner, rather than later.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.