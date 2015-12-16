EastEnders: Glynis Barber to return as Glenda Mitchell this Christmas
Can Glenda end the war between daughters Ronnie and Roxy?
Glynis Barber is to make an EastEnders comeback as Glenda Mitchell - just as her screen family takes centre stage at Christmas.
Glenda hasn't been seen in Walford since March 2011 when the Mitchells turned their backs on her after her affairs with Ian and Phil were exposed.
But Glenda will be back in the midst of the Mitchell drama this festive season as the relationship between feuding daughters Roxy and Ronnie reaches breaking point.
During this year's Christmas episodes, viewers will see Roxy receive a surprise proposal of marriage from Dean, only for events to take a disturbing turn when he attacks her.
Ronnie, meanwhile, will find that her stand-off with Vincent escalates when she takes drastic action after being forced to choose between her family and the Hubbards.
Show bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped as to what it is that brings Glenda back but insiders are promising that December will prove to be "a pivotal time for the Mitchells".
You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas and New Year on EastEnders below.
