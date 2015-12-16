But Glenda will be back in the midst of the Mitchell drama this festive season as the relationship between feuding daughters Roxy and Ronnie reaches breaking point.

During this year's Christmas episodes, viewers will see Roxy receive a surprise proposal of marriage from Dean, only for events to take a disturbing turn when he attacks her.

More like this

Ronnie, meanwhile, will find that her stand-off with Vincent escalates when she takes drastic action after being forced to choose between her family and the Hubbards.

Show bosses are currently remaining tight-lipped as to what it is that brings Glenda back but insiders are promising that December will prove to be "a pivotal time for the Mitchells".

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas and New Year on EastEnders below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.