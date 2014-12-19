Further details about how to enter the competition will be released in January, but executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins said today: "We really want to reward our viewers’ loyalty as we celebrate our anniversary – and what better way to celebrate 30 years than to give 30 fans the chance to spend the day behind-the-scenes.

"But fans will have to play detective in order to earn their prize – correctly work out who killed Lucy Beale and you could soon be walking onto Albert Square.”

Speculation has been rife as to the identity of Lucy's killer ever since she was found dead at Easter on Walford Common.

But eagle-eyed viewers will see the list of suspects idramatically decrease this Christmas and over the coming weeks as the storyline heads towards its climax in February 2015 during EastEnders's 30th anniversary week.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of Christmas and New Year on EastEnders below: