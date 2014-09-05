But just as Phil (Steve McFadden) handed his young colleague a reference, investigating officers Keeble and Summerhayes turned up at the Walford barbecue and announced they were taking Jay off for questioning.

So what was Jay up to on the fateful evening? Why was he seen disposing of that incriminating beanie hat? Is he really the mystery passenger who got off at the same bus stop as Lucy on the night she was killed?

Find out what Jay has to say for himself in the scene below:

More like this

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/v/WbPIeoG6xd4&hl=en&fs=1