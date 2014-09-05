EastEnders extra scene: did Jay kill Lucy? Watch his police interview
See what happens when Jamie Borthwick's character is taken in for questioning
EastEnders fans left on the cliffhanger of seeing Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) taken in by the police can now see what happens next thanks to a specially filmed extra scene.
At the conclusion of tonight's episode, viewers saw Jay grow increasingly keen to leave for Bolton after hearing that the police had a new lead in the Lucy Beale murder investigation.
But just as Phil (Steve McFadden) handed his young colleague a reference, investigating officers Keeble and Summerhayes turned up at the Walford barbecue and announced they were taking Jay off for questioning.
So what was Jay up to on the fateful evening? Why was he seen disposing of that incriminating beanie hat? Is he really the mystery passenger who got off at the same bus stop as Lucy on the night she was killed?
Find out what Jay has to say for himself in the scene below:
