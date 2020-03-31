Having been known as Sharon Mitchell for several years, following her wedding to Phil in 2014, she wants complete separation from the family in the wake of her tragic loss.

In last night's episode, Sharon identifies by her maiden name, Watts, and this major character moment is then reflected in the closing credits - suggesting it could be a permanent change.

If so, it would be a huge shake-up in the status quo of the series as Sharon has long been associated with the Mitchell family, dating back to the so-called Sharongate storyline of the mid-90s.

That particular plot saw her romantically involved with both Phil and his brother Grant, resulting in a showdown watched by more than 25 million people.

