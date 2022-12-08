Thursday night's episode (8th December 2022) saw Dot's grieving step-granddaughter Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) prepare further for her grandmother's funeral next week.

The residents of Albert Square have welcomed home Dot Branning for a final time in EastEnders.

Earlier in the episode, Sonia discussed with Dot's granddaughter Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) how Dot's grandson Charlie Cotton would be absent from the funeral.

Still, Sonia was more focused on her own grief for her grandmother and also learning that Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) was unable to manage the funeral plans on the day as he was attending a radiotherapy appointment for his girlfriend Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold).

Later in the episode, during the 30th birthday party for Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), Dotty revealed to Dot's stepson Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) that they needed to visit Sonia as she needed them.

Dotty, Jack and Whitney then headed over to Dot's house to see Sonia and she answered the door after sitting on the stairs and revealing that she hadn't been able to enter the living room since the coffin containing Dot's body was delivered to the house.

"I just don't... feel ready to say goodbye," revealed an emotional Sonia.

However, Whitney responded by holding Sonia's hand and saying: "We can do it together."

The plaque on Dot Branning's coffin in EastEnders. BBC

The four then entered the living room where Dot's coffin was shown, with a plaque showing: "RIP Dorothy Branning 1936-2022."

Over the credits, the song From the Time You Say Goodbye (The Parting Song) by Dame Vera Lynn played as the episode closed.

Monday's episode will see Dot's funeral impact all of Albert Square as some old faces also return to pay their respects, including Dot's friends Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman), Mary Smith (Linda Davidson), and Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt), plus Dot's step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) visits from New Zealand.

Meanwhile, next week sees the arrival of Dot's great-nephew Reiss Colwell, played by Silent Witness actor Jonny Freeman.

It is sure to be an emotional episode on Albert Square.

