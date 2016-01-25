Despite trying to remain neutral, Denise is soon being reeled back in when Lucas confides his fears for son Lucas.

But will Denise listen when Lucas tells her that she’s the only one who can save them both?

Well, it looks like Denise will be given further food for thought at the end of the week when Lucas’s sister Gloria arrives on the Square and reveals all about Jordan’s bad behvaiour.

Denise is adamant that someone needs to help him and urges Gloria to see if she can track Lucas down.

Not happy at the prospect, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) quietly urges Gloria to call him if she finds out anything, as he does not trust Lucas or his son.

But with Jordan set to arrive in Walford soon and Lucas poised to play more mind games, it looks like further trauma for Denise is an inevitability…

