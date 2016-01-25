EastEnders: Denise starts falling for manipulative Lucas
A prison visit brings fresh problems for Denise in scenes to be shown next week
A lonely Denise Fox (Diane Parish) will pay a prison visit to Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet) in next week’s episodes of EastEnders – but is she getting out of her depth?
Serial killer Lucas will be seen telling Denise how much he thinks of her and it soon becomes clear that she is still enamoured with him.
Despite trying to remain neutral, Denise is soon being reeled back in when Lucas confides his fears for son Lucas.
But will Denise listen when Lucas tells her that she’s the only one who can save them both?
Well, it looks like Denise will be given further food for thought at the end of the week when Lucas’s sister Gloria arrives on the Square and reveals all about Jordan’s bad behvaiour.
Denise is adamant that someone needs to help him and urges Gloria to see if she can track Lucas down.
Not happy at the prospect, Patrick (Rudolph Walker) quietly urges Gloria to call him if she finds out anything, as he does not trust Lucas or his son.
But with Jordan set to arrive in Walford soon and Lucas poised to play more mind games, it looks like further trauma for Denise is an inevitability…
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.
