With Whitney said to be 28 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident, fears will immediately grow for the baby - but official BBC spoilers reveal that during the episode of Tuesday 5th March, doctors will assure her that all is well.

After the accident, a semi-conscious Whit is taken to the hospital alongside partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar), stepmum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and step-auntie Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

They wait for Whit to have an ultrasound scan, and everyone is relieved when the baby is confirmed to be fine.

But after leaving the hospital, Whitney remains determined to fight Britney's corner. With Britney's neglectful mother Keeley (Kirsty J Curtis) having been arrested for drug dealing, Britney has gone missing, but is found by Zack.

When Whitney offers to look after Britney while the social worker sorts out her case, Zack is not happy and the couple row, before he returns to Walford alone.

Keeley tries to goad Whit, while back home, Zack gets drunk and makes a pass at Whitney's pal Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa).

With Whitney's values no longer aligning with Zack's, what will this mean for their future as parents and as a partnership? Star McGarty is due to depart EastEnders, and she recently spoke about her alter ego's fractured relationship with Zack.

"Zack is so annoyed with Whitney. Obviously Zack was fostered so he has an understanding, but he’s just so concerned about this baby that he goes back to the Square without Whitney and Whitney makes Britney her main priority instead of Zack, which is quite sad."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

