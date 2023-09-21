Ian told Lucy's twin, his and Cindy's son Peter (Thomas Law) that he wanted Bobby home, but he was terrified of asking Cindy. Cindy heard, and immediately retorted "I think the little psychopath should stay where he is."

When Bobby arrived with a box of his belongings, Cindy was raging as she threw the box outside and shouted: "He is moving in over Lucy's dead body!"

Ian urged Cindy to let Bobby come home, and Peter reminded her that his half-brother had been locked up for years. When Cindy appeared to relent, it wasn't long before her fiery side emerged, as she made sarcastic quips about how she shouldn't have even mentioned Bobby's crime.

"I am sorry you hit my daughter so hard she died with a single blow. What were her last seconds like? Did she know she was gonna die? Did she look at her little brother's face and wonder why a music box was covered in blood?"

Cindy pointed out that Bobby had attacked his adoptive mum Jane (Laurie Brett) with a cricket bat, and Bobby became more and more distressed. Cindy punctuated her words by throwing her glass of wine over Bobby, and Ian told her that she only got one free pass to treat Bobby like that.

Ian insisted that he had decided long ago to forgive his son and that if Cindy couldn't accept Bobby, their relationship was over.

Later, Cindy approached Bobby and her family and apologised, saying she had needed to get that rant off her chest. She added that Bobby's Muslim faith also meant she had crossed a line in throwing alcohol over him.

When Cindy declared she didn't want to lose Peter and Ian, so Bobby could move back in, Bobby thanked her. He told her that no one could hate him more than he hated himself over what he did to Lucy, while Cindy left to go to The Minute Mart.

Finding shopkeeper Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) outside, Cindy asked her to open up, and a distracted Suki refused. But there was a brief moment of connection when Cindy mentioned her ongoing grief for her lost children - something Suki understood all too well.

Can Cindy forgive Bobby - and might she find an ally in Suki?

