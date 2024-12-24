Cindy didn't really need much time to think on it and promised Elaine she would clear off with Ian and she asked for the USB back.

Wily Elaine knows all too well what Cindy's like though, and said until she gets proof Cindy's off, that USB is staying put.

Clearly rattled, Cindy went almost immediately to speak to Ian and ask him if he thinks it would be a good idea if they all moved to France.

Of course, weak Ian didn't take too much convincing and before he'd even said he'd think about it, Cindy revealed she'd already bought the tickets and they'd be off at the turn of the new year.

She then had to tell her girls, Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry) that she'd be leaving as well, and when he overheard it, George insisted the Beales joined with his family to celebrate together one last time before Cindy and Ian left the country.

George was clearly quite moved by the news and tried to talk to Junior (Micah Balfour) about it, who was very upset to hear his secret lover would be leaving.

Junior demanded to speak to Cindy immediately and quizzed her about the move, which she downplayed.

But the pair knew they were in a sticky predicament now Elaine knew, and not a lot Cindy could say would calm down the situation.

That is, until she blurted out that she loves Junior and that she'd not be away for too long without him.

With some of her best PR work done, Cindy went to Elaine to reassure her they would be gone before the new year and that she can give her the USB now.

Elaine kept her word and told Cindy to go and enjoy the carol concert and she'd be back with it shortly.

But there was a mysterious figure lurking around the Queen Vic who'd dropped a secret Santa present in the box, ready for tomorrow.

And at the same time, Elaine couldn't find the USB - so we can all guess what's in that tiny box!

Elaine broke the news to Cindy, who begged: "What am I supposed to do now."

"Pray," Elaine bluntly replied.

Who now knows the secret? And will it be revealed on Christmas Day?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

