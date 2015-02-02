In a wide-ranging interview in this week's magazine, he also reveals the real-life inspiration for the Carter family – led by Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright – who took over at the Queen Vic during Christmas 2013.

"The Carters are my family," says Treadwell-Collins. "My father was an Irish immigrant named Michael Collins, my mother a hairdresser from Kilburn, named Linda. So Mick and Linda Carter. Stan Carter is my grandfather, a former Billingsgate fish porter who was a big powerful man and now sits in his chair still trying to rule his family. There is the difficult brother. I was the other son, like Johnny Carter. The story of him coming out to his mum was my story too."

And it seems that even the soap's more emotive plotlines hold a deeper resonance for the man calling the shots. "I started crying during the meeting where we discussed the episode where Mick Carter has a fear of water. My father drowned when I was 15, because he had never learnt to swim. So, on television, in that storyline it was kind of magical for me. I taught my dad to swim."

