❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders airs two surprise returns after months away in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Monday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7:30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 16 February 2026 at 11:13 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad