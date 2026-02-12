Wherever Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) goes in EastEnders, trouble will follow.

The villain made a spectacular return in today's episode, having been lured back to Walford by Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) in the hope she could provide some answers about Anthony Trueman's (Nicholas Bailey) death.

As viewers will recall, she conveniently returned to the area just hours before his demise, and was revealed to be Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) tormenter.

With Zoe behind bars for the crime, her mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) became convinced that the only reasonable explanation was that Chrissie had framed her.

Of course, that isn't the case, and devious Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) is the real killer.

Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) fell for Jake Moon's (Joel Beckett) trap. BBC

Jake met up with Chrissie in the park, questioning whether she was a changed woman. The only way they could continue with their relationship would be if she was totally truthful, and he wanted her to admit to Anthony's murder.

Chrissie was completely blindsided by the suggestion she was hiding something, and swore blind that she had no idea who Anthony even was - never mind getting rid of him.

Kat remained unconvinced and slammed herself over Chrissie's car bonnet, desperate to have a proper conversation and get the truth. Chrissie turned on the waterworks, pretending to be upset about the accusations and convincing her to move out of the road.

However, as she complied, the vehicle sped off into the distance.

For a moment it seemed like there was no chance of Zoe being freed, until Chrissie and Jake pulled up at The Queen Vic and ordered a drink at the bar. There was some unfinished business, and she had to plead her case.

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) realised who really framed Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan). BBC

Kat was mortified to see Chrissie in the living quarters upstairs, and an argument soon ensued. The women poured some glasses of wine and decided to finally have it out.

Suddenly, Kat started to realise that the dots weren't joining together. Chrissie said she'd been too focused on the wrong person, and has allowed herself to ignore what was right in front of her eyes.

Chrissie explained that she may have a "dark heart", but it's nothing in comparison to Jasmine!

The floor fell from beneath Kat's feet as she realised that her granddaughter had manipulated everyone around her.

What will Kat do with this information?

