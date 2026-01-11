Actor Derek Martin has died at the age of 92.

The East-End London-born actor was best known for his role as the loveable taxi cab driver and family man Charlie Slater in EastEnders, a role he played from 2000 to 2011 before return guest appearances in 2013 and 2016.

In a statement shared on social media, the EastEnders team said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Derek Martin.

"From the moment he arrived, Derek’s portrayal of Charlie Slater instantly cemented him in the hearts of the audience, as the head of one of EastEnders' most iconic families.

"Charlie would do anything for his family, and much like his character, Derek would do the same for those around him. Derek was deeply loved by all those that worked with him at EastEnders and will always be remembered with great fondness. Our love and thoughts are with his family and friends."

(L-R) Tony Caunter, Derek Martin, Pam St. Clement, Charlie Brooks, Lucy Benjamin, Ricky Groves, Barbara Windsor, and Natalie Cassidy during a special episode of EastEnders broadcast on 16th March as part of the Red Nose Day 2001 campaign. BBC/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Martin had begun his showbiz career as a stunt performer in series such as Doctor Who before moving into television and film.

He portrayed Detective Inspector Fred Pyall opposite fellow future EastEnders star Peter Dean in the 1978 series Law & Order. After this, Martin played Det. Insp. Berwick in The Chinese Detective and then a turn as ex-policeman Ronald King in The Sweeney creator Ian Kennedy Martin's show King and Castle from 1985 to 1988.

Martin went on to have numerous television guest appearances on iconic series such as Upstairs, Downstairs, Doctor Who, and The Bill.

The role of Charlie Slater came Martin's way in the year 2000, having previously auditioned for the roles of Den Watts and Frank Butcher, and he landed the part of the Slater family patriarch.

For over a decade in the BBC One soap, Charlie steered the clan through numerous storylines, such as the reveal that his daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) was actually his granddaughter, the product of an abusive relationship between his daughter Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and his brother Harry Slater, played by Michael Elphick.

Charlie also supported his daughter Lynne Slater (Elaine Lordan) through her marital dramas, his daughter Little Mo Morgan (Kacey Ainsworth) surviving domestic abuse and being raped, and his niece Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The character also had a short-lived romance with Salvation Army member Brenda Boyle (Carmel Cryan) and with a Russian conwoman named Orlenda (former Doctor Who companion Mary Tamm).

Charlie Slater was written out of the soap in 2011 as part of the controversial Baby Swap storyline under executive producer Bryan Kirkwood. In the story, Kat blamed Charlie for not paying attention while babysitting her newborn son, Tommy Moon, on New Year's Eve 2010, and he appeared to die of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. This tragedy saw Charlie leave Walford via a tearful goodbye at Walford East tube station's platform.

The character made a short-lived return in April that same year for the conclusion of the story and to fully reconcile with Kat upon her discovery that Tommy was still alive and had been abducted by a mentally unwell Ronnie Branning (Samantha Womack) after she swapped him out for her own deceased newborn son, James.

Under executive producer Dominic Treadwell Collins, Martin later reprised the role on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2013 as Charlie joined the Moon-Slater clan to celebrate the festive season.

Finally, Charlie made one final return in 2016 following the birth of Stacey's son, Arthur Fowler and just as Kat discovered that when she gave birth to Zoe as a teenager, she had actually given birth to twins, and so had a secret son that had been kept from her.

The family turmoil resulted in Charlie suffering a fatal heart attack brought on by stress and dying after telling Kat that he loved her.

Speaking on Lorraine following his character's death scenes, Martin said: "I spoke to Dominic [Treadwell Collins], the executive producer, and he explained and said he'd give me a good send off.

"In a way, it's closure, after 11 years, which for an actor is wonderful. Then I only had a couple of bits the last two years."