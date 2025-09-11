After scooping their win for Serial Drama at the National Television Awards, new executive producer Ben Wadey was asked about what's to come this Christmas, teasing that audiences are in for a treat.

"The team have really bought their A-game," Wadey told RadioTimes.com and other press. "This Christmas, we're looking past, present and future, so we've got a lot of stuff that we're very excited to share with the audience."

The reveal received excited gasps from those in attendance, with Wadey sure to keep shtum on anything further.

The cast of EastEnders accepting the Serial Drama' Award. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's

With details on which Walford family will be the focus under wraps, audiences already have a good idea on what is to come with the autumn period.

In a preview of later this year, Wadey teased that there is a lot of drama ahead of various families, including the Brannings and the Slaters.

Wadey said of the Slaters: "Of course, Zoe is now back in the square, and Zoe and Kat's relationship is complicated. There are 20 years there for them to try and recover and get to know each other.

"I think Kat's been expecting one thing when Zoe would come back, and actually meeting your adult daughter is more complicated than perhaps Kat thinks. There's a lot for them to get to understand about each other.

"Zoe has a lot of secrets that she's going to bring into the Square with her, so the Slaters are in for a whole ride this autumn."

