Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) shocked husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) in tonight's EastEnders (5th June), as he revealed mounting debts which had forced him to sell family garage The Arches to ex-stepmother Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

This article includes discussions around eating disorders that some readers may find upsetting.

Last week, Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) died of a terminal brain tumour, but Ben returned home too late after seeking out some treatment options in America. Tonight, Ben was seen exhausting himself on a long run across Albert Square.

As Callum worried about how far Ben was pushing himself, they were approached by Sharon, who offered her sympathies over their loss and assured Ben that they could forget the business deal they had previously agreed on.

But Ben insisted that he wanted to go ahead and would see her later to sign the contracts.

He then explained to a confused Callum that he was selling the garage to focus on his and Lola's daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown).

Ben then headed over to see Lexi and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), where he and Jay shared a hug after their recent tension. When Ben asked Lexi to move in with him and Callum, Lexi said she wanted to stay where she was, so she could be close to her mum.

Ben assured Lexi that he just wanted her to be happy, and later, the pair joined Jay, Callum, Honey (Emma Barton) and Billy (Perry Fenwick) for lunch at The Vic.

After eating his meal in a rush, Ben was seen looking more and more unwell in the toilets, with the implication being that he had made himself sick again as his eating disorder continued to affect him.

When Ben's dad Phil (Steve McFadden) was stunned to hear that Ben was selling The Arches, Ben pointed out that it was just a garage and claimed he was done with the place.

Ben then left the pub, and an already withdrawn Lexi was worried - so Callum followed him and urged him to talk to him properly.

Ben admitted that he needed a quick sale as he'd got into debt helping Jay and Lola, as well as paying "tens of thousands" on a consultation for the treatment that Lola couldn't have.

Callum suggested asking Phil for help, but Ben refused and sadly discussed his absence last week, not wanting to let everyone down again. Although he didn't want to sell up, he said he had no choice, and he headed to the gym to see Sharon.

Phil burst in, trying to put a stop to the sale, but Sharon explained that Ben had had time to back out and still wanted to go ahead.

Despite Phil pointing out that Ben clearly wasn't well, the deal was sealed - but Phil was furious when he realised that Sharon had bought the garage for her fiancé Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Will Ben regret his hasty decision? And will his loved ones realise just how much he is suffering?

For help and support around eating disorders, visit Beat or call the charity's helpline on 0808 801 0677.

