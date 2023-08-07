EastEnders’ Ben Mitchell breaks down as Honey spots his bulimia struggle

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) broke down alone in devastating scenes in tonight’s EastEnders (7th August), just as Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) realised he was suffering from bulimia .

Struggling with the weight of the world on his shoulders, Ben began the day stressing that he had let daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) down again, only to find that new co-parent, Lexi’s stepdad Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) was already one step ahead for her holiday club activities.

Jay reminded Ben not to miss that day’s court hearing to grant Jay’s parental order for Lexi, with Ben’s husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) urging him to attend. Heading to the gym, Ben bumped into Honey and Billy (Perry Fenwick), who suggested a little party at The Vic to celebrate for Lexi and Jay.

Honey remarked that Ben looked tired, but Ben rushed off to vent his frustrations via the punching bag. Cutting it fine for the hearing, though, he was given a pep talk by George Knight (Colin Salmon), who explained that if he himself had any regrets, it was the times he wasn’t there for his daughters.

Taking this on board, Ben made it in time to meet Jay at court, where they both signed to seal the deal on the parental order.

Deep down, viewers knew that Ben was feeling more and more inadequate over Jay’s place in Lexi’s life; but later, at the pub, he painted on a smile and made a sweet speech about growing up with Jay as they toasted to the future and fatherhood alongside Callum.

When the food was laid out on the bar, though, Ben declined eating, and Honey quietly urged Callum to check on his husband. After brushing off Callum’s concerns, Ben spoke to father Phil (Steve McFadden), who told his son he was proud of him for always dusting himself off and carrying on.

Feeling under pressure again, Ben announced he’d forgotten the cake made for the occasion, and Honey decided to accompany him home. While Lexi brilliantly tested Jay by pointing out that he would need to buy supplies for when she starts her period, Honey tried to get Ben to open up about his attitude towards food, but he pushed her away.

Shutting himself in the bathroom, Ben sat on the floor and listened as, outside, Honey gently suggested he may have an eating disorder.

She then relayed her own experience, and how her ex, Adam Bateman (Stephen Rahman-Hughes) cheated and made her feel worthless, triggering her bulimia and turning her into a shell of her former self.

Promising that she would always be there to listen to Ben, Honey left the flat. We saw Ben sobbing as he struggled with his emotions, before he emerged from the bathroom and smashed a precious family photo, his hands shaking. Will Ben open up to someone?

Anyone affected by an eating disorder can find help and support by visiting Beat, or calling the charity’s helpline on 0808 801 0677.

