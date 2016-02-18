Just to really make sure we didn't miss which website it was, Tina said: “Ain’t BBC3 a bit young for you? Oh wait, don't tell me – Bex told you she was watching something?"

About as subtle as Bianca yelling 'Riiiiicky' across the Square, eh? BBC3 seemed more than aware of its own not-so-smooth tactics, though, with a winky face added to the end of its tweet.

Advertisement

Ahead of its move online, James Corden celebrated the channel that helped launch his career. As for what the new service will offer, here's 17 things to look forward to.