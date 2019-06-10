Deciding to make a grand gesture, he stuns her when she arrives home at their new flat, where he gets down on one knee and pops the question.Will she say yes?

Callum and Ben's forbidden romance was hinted at when a row between the boys turned into a surprisingly charged moment of physical intimacy, with Ben challenging the ex-soldier with his theory he was secretly gay. Within a week the boys couldn't deny their electric connection and they ended up snogging after dark in the park…

Why does Callum propose to Whitney after hooking up with Ben?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the twist for his character, Clay said: "After kissing Ben there is an instant feeling of guilt and shame from Callum about what he’s done to Whitney. He still loves her, that doesn’t just disappear – the feeling of joy and ecstasy from the kiss is wonderful, but it also means he has hurt someone he loves. That eats away at him and you’ll see it unravel.

"He proposes because he's been raised to think this is what you do – meet a girl, settle down, get married, the expectation is on him. But actually there’s a whole world out there Callum wants to be a part of. He wants to feel comfortable about himself. He adores Whitney but he has to be true to himself now. Everything unravels with the proposal and what comes after."

Callum's conflicted feelings as the love triangle develops is also teased in the new EastEnders summer 2019 trailer, which shows Ben trying to make Halfway see he's lying to himself, while Whitney and little sister Tiff Butcher (Maisie Smith) excitedly plan the big day.

