Ben ignores the threat but the (possibly) future Mrs Highway demands he get lost, which sparks the suspicion of her stepmum Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer, back for a short stint after five years away for her on-screen family event).

Unaware of Whit's secret heartache and betrayal by closeted Callum, will Bianca find out what's been going on? If she does, Ben is bound to regret dropping in at the ceremony if he's to face the wrath of the riled redhead…

Monday's episode kicks off a huge week in Albert Square: apart from Whitney's wedding, all the Ballum action and Bianca's comeback we also have Lisa Fowler returning as she tries to smuggle pregnant daughter Louise Mitchell and boyfriend Keanu Taylor out of the country, Hunter Owen storming the Queen Vic with a gun and the death of at least one character.

