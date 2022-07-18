EastEnders airs sad death scenes for one character

EastEnders aired a tragic twist at the end of a heartwarming day in Albert Square, as one character sadly passed away.

*This article contains spoilers from BBC iPlayer's boxset of this week's EastEnders episodes, which have yet to air on television.*

Viewers were recently introduced to Mitch Baker's estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook), but as soon as the pair began to tackle their issues, Avery collapsed in shock scenes.

As Avery's sons Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam) rushed to the hospital, Mitch and Karen Taylor (Lorraine) were stunned to learn that Avery was dying. Mitch struggled over the fact that his brother hadn't confided in him; but Karen eventually persuaded him to be there for Avery.

They took him into their home to care for him, but it soon became apparent that Avery didn't have long left to live. He reminded Mitch of an East End restaurant they had visited in their youth, saying he wanted to go back. Karen pointed out that Avery was simply too unwell to make the trip, giving Mitch an idea.

Mitch had a surprise for Avery BBC

With the help of Karen and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker), the Launderette was transformed into a Caribbean-themed party location, with a number of locals including Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) joining them. A weak Avery was thrilled and moved at all the effort that had been made as he danced and enjoyed the festivities.

Later, Felix arrived, dolled up as his drag persona Tara Misu. Avery revealed to Mitch that Felix had named his alter ego after his dad's favourite dessert, and added that it had taken some time to get used to Tara.

As Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) spotted Tara from a distance, his curiosity got the better of him and he joined the party; only for Tara to put him firmly in his place with her sass!

Avery and Mitch had one last heart-to-heart, as Avery asked his brother to be there for his boys. Mitch promised he would, and it wasn't long until Avery drifted away following his battle with cancer.

Mitch was devastated, quietly mourning his loss and the lack of time they had together. In the aftermath, he tried to be there for Felix and Finlay, but was concerned to find a note from Avery revealing that he was penniless, leaving the family low on funds for his funeral.

Can everyone pull together to give Avery a fitting send-off?

