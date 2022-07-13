Is Avery Baker going to die in EastEnders?

When Avery suddenly collapsed as an angry Mitch was giving him a piece of his mind, a bombshell was dropped as the extended clan gathered at the hospital – including Felix's drag persona Tara Misu .

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) was recently left shocked when his estranged brother Avery (Omar Lye-Fook) arrived in EastEnders. Avery's sons Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay (Ashley Byam) soon followed, but the family reunion was soon marred by sadness.

So where does this leave Avery, just days after he rocked up in Walford and tried to impress the locals? Well, RadioTimes.com has all the answers here – so read on for all you need to know as the storyline continues in the coming episodes.

What's wrong with Avery in EastEnders and when does he die?

Finlay Baker, Avery Baker and Felix Baker in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Shortly after Avery collapsed, Mitch, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and Avery's sons Finlay and Felix met at the hospital. Mitch was wracked with guilt at the thought that he had caused his brother's medical emergency with his angry outburst, thinking Avery may have suffered a heart attack. But Finlay and Felix – dressed as his alter ego Tara after fleeing from a gig – revealed that their dad had terminal cancer.

Unfortunately, it seems that Avery has left it rather late to reconnect with his brother, as spoilers reveal that his death comes sooner than you might expect. You can read all about the circumstances of Avery's final hours in our weekly spoiler guide here. Viewers won't have much time to get to know Avery, who made quite the impression in the Queen Vic in his first scenes.

What happened between Avery and Mitch Baker in EastEnders?

Brothers Mitch and Avery hadn't seen each other in years (BBC)

Prior to Avery's health revelation, we saw Mitch's resentment for his brother in full swing. He was more than a little reluctant to make amends, confronting Avery for never being there when he needed him. Mitch reminded him that the loss of Chantelle, his daughter with Karen, was a particularly harrowing time and he could have done with Avery's support.

Avery revealed that he simply didn't know what to say at the time, but now he was here and wanted to make up for his absence. He asked Mitch to join him on a lucrative job, and Mitch relented; only to later find that the task at hand was extremely dodgy.

Now, with Mitch unwilling to resolve their issues, time is running out for Avery. Will they settle their differences and make the most of the time they have left?

