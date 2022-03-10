EastEnders spoilers: Gray in violent face-offs with Shirley and Karen
Will killer Gray Atkins finally meet his downfall?
It seems serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) might finally get his comeuppance in tonight’s episode (Thursday 10th March) as multiple residents discover he murdered Tina and Chantelle – and take their revenge.
Word of the killer’s crimes spread across Albert Square in Tuesday night's episode (8th March) after Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) confided in Shirley and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) about her concerns over Gray's shady past.
Shirley (Linda Henry) was quick to put two and two together – and realised that Gray must be Tina Carter's murderer.
In last night's episode, the killer realised the walls were closing in around him and planned his escape, taking his son Jordan out of hospital and going into hiding at Karen’s house.
However, it doesn’t look like Gray will be getting away that easily, if EastEnders' first look images from tonight's climactic episode are anything to go by.
One spoiler image (above) shows Gray getting a bottle smashed over his head by a vengeful Shirley in the pub, while another intriguing image (below) shows Karen (Lorraine Stanley) turning against the villain and arming herself with a baseball bat as she confronts him, demanding to know whether he murdered Chantelle.
However, with Gray unlikely to go down without a fight, could Shirley and Karen be in big trouble?
EastEnders bosses previously confirmed that a “chase sequence” on the new Walford set will air tonight as Gray tries to outrun the police, but who else is involved remains tightly under wraps.
The show's production manager Rona McKendrick recently told Radio Times: "In the fourth episode [of the week], there's a chase sequence – to show off as much of the new area as we possibly can."
What's more, actor Smith has teased that his stunt sequences are "pretty epic" (via Digital Spy).
He revealed: "It feels pretty epic and it feels like he's going out in pretty spectacular fashion.
"Obviously, it's very cold, very dark so we do have to be quite careful because there is a lot of climbing up scaffolding, running across rooftops, Vic roofs and the bridge."
He added: "We do have to be quite sensible but it is a lot of fun."
Smith previously hinted at a huge stunt involving his character and Whitney as he is finally brought to justice.
“There are going to be some really tense moments, there is a pretty big stunt involved which we both had a lot of fun filming.
"Ultimately Whitney is fearless at this point, she has been trying to get Gray for a long time so there is a massive showdown that is really exciting. It was very fun playing them battling out together," he added.
EastEnders airs these scenes on Thursday, 10th March at 7:30pm on BBC One.
