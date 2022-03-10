It seems serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) might finally get his comeuppance in tonight’s episode (Thursday 10th March) as multiple residents discover he murdered Tina and Chantelle – and take their revenge.

Word of the killer’s crimes spread across Albert Square in Tuesday night's episode (8th March) after Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) confided in Shirley and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) about her concerns over Gray's shady past.

Shirley (Linda Henry) was quick to put two and two together – and realised that Gray must be Tina Carter's murderer.

In last night's episode, the killer realised the walls were closing in around him and planned his escape, taking his son Jordan out of hospital and going into hiding at Karen’s house.

However, it doesn’t look like Gray will be getting away that easily, if EastEnders' first look images from tonight's climactic episode are anything to go by.

One spoiler image (above) shows Gray getting a bottle smashed over his head by a vengeful Shirley in the pub, while another intriguing image (below) shows Karen (Lorraine Stanley) turning against the villain and arming herself with a baseball bat as she confronts him, demanding to know whether he murdered Chantelle.