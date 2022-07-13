Does David Tanaka die in Neighbours?

The character is currently in prison as he awaits sentencing for medical manslaughter – a result of the harrowing events at River Bend which saw David neglect to try and save the life of Gareth Bateman (Jack Pearson) after learning that the man had brutally attacked his husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson).

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) could be about to meet a terrifying end in Neighbours , all thanks to villainous Emma McIver (Jessica Clarke).

While on bail, a series of unfortunate events led to the police taking David into premature custody as they believed he was planning to flee the country. Now he finds himself targeted by fellow inmate Dan, who is working for Emma to avenge Gareth's death.

Emma previously ordered Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) to use her skills as a nurse to treat her injured associates, promising that this would keep a vulnerable David safe. But when Freya was unable to help due to her own sentencing over Gareth's fate, Emma ensured that David took a beating.

Emma holds Freya, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and Kiri Durant (Emma Bird Matheson) hostage in Neighbours Fremantle/Channel 5

In an effort to help, local officer Andrew Rodwell (Lloyd Will) paid David a visit and told him that if he was willing to wear a wire, he could help to catch the corrupt guard that has been assisting Emma and Dan. This would mean that David may have an opportunity to be released from jail.

But things took a turn when Dan held David captive while awaiting Emma's instructions. At the same time, Emma held Freya, Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Mattheson) and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) at gunpoint on Ramsay Street, ordering Freya to save a man bleeding out from a gunshot wound, or she would have David killed.

Freya and Nicolette insisted that the man, Austin, needed surgery at the hospital, so Emma called Dan, who ordered David to persuade the girls to comply.

With Neighbours teasing that Emma will send Dan a clear instruction to kill poor David, is his fate sealed? Will he be able to escape the perilous situation, and will Freya, Nicolette and Kiri be able to stop Emma in her tracks?

You'll have to tune into today's Neighbours to find out whether David can make it out alive.

Neighbours airs at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5 on weekdays. The final episode premieres on Friday 29th July at 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

