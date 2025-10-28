Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) has returned to Coronation Street with a bang - taking over the Rovers Return with her husband Ben Driscoll's (Aaron McCusker) family.

Her old feud with Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) was reignited, while Eva forced sisters Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) to make amends and stop fighting over Nick Tilsley (Ben Price).

Following an eventful lock-in at the country's most famous boozer, the new landlady received quite the shock in the form of her mother-in-law Maggie (Pauline McLynn) - who announced that as her cash had been used to make the purchase, she was going to be taking the reins.

Oh dear!

But with Eva back on the cobbles with a new fam and her daughter Susie (Aurora Bradshaw) in tow, you may need a quick refresher on exactly who she is, and what happened during her last stint.

Who is Eva Price in Coronation Street?

Eva arrived in Weatherfield in 2011 alongside mum Stella (Michelle Collins) and her partner Karl Munro (John Michie). The family would be further expanded the following year when Stella's mum Gloria (Sue Johnston) arrived.

Stella later revealed that she was Leanne's birth mother, deciding not to raise her after giving birth.

Eva arrived alongside mum Stella in 2011. ITV ITV

She had a string of relationships during her last stint, from Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas) to Rob Donovan (Mark Baylis), Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) and Aidan Connor (Shayne Ward).

It was on her wedding day to Aidan that she discovered he had been cheating with Maria, and the two women had an explosive bust-up - that led to both of them brawling in a fountain.

Who is Eva Price's daughter Susie?

Eva discovered she was pregnant in January 2018, but decided she didn't want to keep the child. At the time, Toyah and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) had conceived using a surrogate, though she had miscarried.

Seeing how devastated Toyah was, she agreed to hand over her baby and pretend to Peter that the surrogate had carried full-term. This agreement continued for months, though Eva began to have second thoughts when she realised she still had feelings for Aidan.

After revealing that she was pregnant, he rejected her, believing that the infant's father would be Adam.

Eva gave birth in a cottage in Cheshire some time later, hiding away to conceal the fact she was expecting. The baby was named Susie after Peter's late sister Susan, and a birth certificate was fabricated.

Aidan Connor is Susie's father. ITV ITV

Peter was fooled, though Aidan had his suspicions and eventually took his own life after a battle with his mental health. Toyah realised she couldn't string her partner on, and confessed everything.

Aidan's father Johnny (Richard Hawley) was convinced that Aidan wouldn't have died by suicide had he known about Susie, and attempted to get custody. Eva was mortified and asked Adam to fake a paternity test to say that he was the child's father.

Of course, secrets don't stay secret for long, and Eva left Manchester for a new life with Susie.

The Price-Driscolls in Coronation Street. ITV

